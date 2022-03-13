1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $980,757.51 and approximately $3,288.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,689,339 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

