1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Reaches $0.52

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $62,943.28 and $58,671.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.27 or 0.06588437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,936.20 or 0.99845054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041467 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.