$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $10.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

