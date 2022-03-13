$2.08 EPS Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will report $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $1.23. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $10.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.