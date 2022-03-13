$2.08 EPS Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will report $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $1.23. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $10.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

