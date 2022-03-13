$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. APA posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of APA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

