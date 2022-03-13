$2.13 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will report $2.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Repare Therapeutics reported sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,152.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%.

RPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,866,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,289,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $12.21 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $511.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

