$2.52 EPS Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.95. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 769%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $13.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $13.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,038,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,114,000 after acquiring an additional 572,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.40. 4,644,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,640. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

