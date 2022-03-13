21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.24. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About 21Vianet Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.