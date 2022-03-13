$227.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will post $227.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. Cumulus Media posted sales of $201.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $999.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMLS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $221.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% in the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 399.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 33.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth about $498,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

