$228.84 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $228.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.37 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $188.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $971.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

