$233.52 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will post $233.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $238.20 million. BRP Group posted sales of $152.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $870.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $892.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

BRP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

