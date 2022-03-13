25,539 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Bought by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for about 3.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

NYSE ABG traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $187.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average is $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.