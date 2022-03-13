$264.87 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $264.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.40 million. WNS posted sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,432,000 after purchasing an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in WNS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WNS by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,257,000.

NYSE:WNS opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

