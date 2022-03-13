$27.90 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to post sales of $27.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $28.30 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $108.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after buying an additional 544,501 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $5,766,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 211,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $236.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.24.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

