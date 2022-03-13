28,140 Shares in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period.

FLDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,335 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

