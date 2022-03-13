$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $13.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. Williams Companies has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.26%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

