$3.27 EPS Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $6.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $177.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.