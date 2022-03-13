$307.21 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will report $307.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.00 million. ExlService posted sales of $261.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $51,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 871.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $40,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ExlService by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,704,000 after purchasing an additional 244,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $125.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.37. ExlService has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $146.20.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.