$311.76 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) to report $311.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.50 million and the lowest is $308.30 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 124.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,001,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 148,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

