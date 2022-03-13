$331.01 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will post sales of $331.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.09 million to $332.74 million. Masimo reported sales of $299.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.60.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.46. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a 1-year low of $133.94 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

