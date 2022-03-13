$336.23 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will report $336.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.60 million to $342.30 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $271.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 334,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $15,306,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

