$343.31 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $343.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.70 million and the lowest is $288.80 million. SunPower posted sales of $305.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

