$35.96 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $35.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.88 million and the highest is $36.04 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $154.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $188.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MFIN opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.47. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

