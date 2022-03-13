$368.59 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) to announce $368.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $373.33 million. AZEK reported sales of $293.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

NYSE AZEK opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. AZEK has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.92.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

