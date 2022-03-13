378,025 Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 378,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.41% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPVI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

NASDAQ IPVI opened at $9.73 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.