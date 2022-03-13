$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $1.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 296.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $34.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.96 million to $40.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.81 million to $94.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 2,488.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.