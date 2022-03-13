$400.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will post sales of $400.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.54 million to $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.
Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.
NYSE:CBOE opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $139.00.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.
