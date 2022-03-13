$44.90 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $44.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $44.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow European Wax Center.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 25,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $4,951,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $3,297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

