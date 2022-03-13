$47.12 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $47.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.80 million and the highest is $47.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $45.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $196.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $197.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $214.22 million, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $216.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

