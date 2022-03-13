$52.84 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $52.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $49.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $231.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.76 million to $238.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $267.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,056.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 306,392 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 825,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 181,895 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

