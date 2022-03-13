53,335 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,000. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,799,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 571,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,824,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,359,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.61. 10,773,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,453,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.09. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

