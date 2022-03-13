5,358 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,358 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $10,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $1,843,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 20.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $86.35 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.01.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

