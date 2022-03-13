$54.16 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.73 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $62.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $234.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $246.65 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRS opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $496.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

