$579.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $579.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $576.30 million to $582.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $677.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $6,482,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUS stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

