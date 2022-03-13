$62.72 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.80 million to $63.20 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $59.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $254.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $259.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $281.35 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $282.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

SHEN stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.