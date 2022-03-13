$62.72 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.80 million to $63.20 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $59.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $254.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $259.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $281.35 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $282.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

SHEN stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.