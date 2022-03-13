6,373 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $483,000.

VAW traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.80. 103,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,461. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $201.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.24.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

