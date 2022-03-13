$68.66 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will post $68.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.40 million and the highest is $69.00 million. CalAmp posted sales of $81.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $296.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

