$69.74 Million in Sales Expected for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to report $69.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.75 million and the lowest is $68.44 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $299.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $335.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.18 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 7.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 10.69. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 6.88 and a 1 year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

