72,903 Shares in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.76% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 2,408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KEMQ opened at $15.75 on Friday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

