$73.01 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will post sales of $73.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.51 million. BGSF posted sales of $67.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $327.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

