$79.40 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $79.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.60 million and the highest is $81.00 million. Banc of California posted sales of $62.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $329.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $360.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $372.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANC. Raymond James increased their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $19.24 on Friday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.