7G Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 97,500 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 6.8% of 7G Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average of $138.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

