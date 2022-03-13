$82.15 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will post $82.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.60 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $60.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $382.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $361.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $446.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $802.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

