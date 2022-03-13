88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in February

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,126,400 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 5,854,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,642,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EEENF remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52,327,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,025,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

