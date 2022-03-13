88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in February

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,126,400 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 5,854,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,642,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EEENF remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52,327,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,025,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.
About 88 Energy (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 88 Energy (EEENF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.