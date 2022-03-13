$90.90 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $108.80 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $441.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $486.45 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $508.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

