AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Guinness Asset Management LTD’s 3rd Largest Position

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,447 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $93,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.06. 5,171,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,010,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

