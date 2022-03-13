AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The company has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.