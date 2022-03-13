Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.03% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PALL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,350,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $259.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.65. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.06 and a fifty-two week high of $298.21.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.