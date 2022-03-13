Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 66.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 635,431 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

