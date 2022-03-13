Accel Wealth Management Acquires 28,313 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust makes up about 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 54.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

RVT opened at $16.42 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

